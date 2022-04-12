Not cars, its batteries on thieves’ target

An interstate gang that had stolen over 500 automobile batteries in the previous year has finally been apprehended by authorities in the nation’s capital.

Parmod Kumar, the accused gang leader, and Ranjeet Singh, the recipient of the stolen batteries, were both detained. Parmod was about to leave the country with stolen money and had already obtained an Abu Dhabi visa, according to official reports.

During extensive questioning of the accused, it was discovered that Parmod Kumar is the brains behind the nexus, and that he and his brother, Deepak Kumar, used to steal vehicle batteries in the early hours of the morning and sell them to Ranjeet Kumar for a low price.

The accused admitted to stealing over 500 car batteries, Champion, Tata, and other vehicles from the South West, West, and Dwarka Districts over the previous year and selling them to accused Ranjeet Kumar, who owns a garbage or scrap store in Mayapuri.

According to the police, 102 cases of car battery thefts have been investigated with their arrests.

(with inputs from IANS)