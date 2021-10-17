No Covid-19 death this month except for 2 and 10 Oct

There was no Covid-19-caused death in the city on Saturday like all other days this month excepting 2 and 10 October, as the number of fresh cases of the virus came further down to 21 from 26 yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Coronavirus-related deaths were reported only on two days during the current month so far — one on 2 October and one on 10 October.

The number of sample tests conducted throughout the national capital was 48,870 and the positivity rate remained unchanged at 0.04 percent.

The bulletin showed that the count of active cases of the virus was 326 and that of the patients being given medication under the home isolation system was 96.

Twentytwo patients admitted to various hospitals recovered and were discharged by their doctors.

There were 12,580 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, but 12,374 of these were vacant.

Only 2,468 people got jabbed during the past 24 hours as yesterday was a holiday. Those who got their first vaccine dose numbered 483. The cumulative count of the people who got both vaccine doses till now was 67,54,522, the bulletin added.