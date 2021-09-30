Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / No Chhath celebrations at public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA

No Chhath celebrations at public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA

Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

SNS | New Delhi | September 30, 2021 4:54 pm

Chhath celebrations, Delhi Disaster Management Authority,COVID-19

File Photo

No Chhath celebrations will be allowed in public places, public grounds, riverbanks, temples etc in the national capital, this was decided at a meeting on September 30 by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). This was decided to evade the spread of COVID-19, the DDMA issued fresh guidelines and has advised the public to celebrate the same at their homes.

In addition, it also stated that COVID preventive measures in the national capital to continue till November 15. “Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” the DDMA said in official order.

“All event organizers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organizing festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones,” it added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Covid surge after 3 days; India logs 23,529 cases, 311 deaths
Fresh cases of Covid-19 rise to 41 in Delhi
India logs over 20K new Covid cases again after 3 days