No Chhath celebrations at public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA

No Chhath celebrations will be allowed in public places, public grounds, riverbanks, temples etc in the national capital, this was decided at a meeting on September 30 by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). This was decided to evade the spread of COVID-19, the DDMA issued fresh guidelines and has advised the public to celebrate the same at their homes.

In addition, it also stated that COVID preventive measures in the national capital to continue till November 15. “Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” the DDMA said in official order.

“All event organizers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organizing festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones,” it added.