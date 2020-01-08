State-run NHAI has initiated a drive to remove all sorts of speed breakers on National Highways, especially at toll plazas. with immediate effect.

“Considering the fact that National Highways are designed to cater to high speed traffic without any hindrance, the NHAI has started drive to remove speed breakers from national highways under its jurisdiction,” NHAI said in a statement.

As per the statement, speed breakers result in considerable delay, vehicle damage and extra consumption of fuel.

“This initiative will save time, money and facilitate smooth vehicular movement especially to ambulances, elderly and unwell people commuting on National Highways.

“In the larger context, this will also ensure avoidable wastage of transportation fuel for which country is heavily import-dependent, and will also result in lesser pollution.”