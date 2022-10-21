New labs and research spaces to come up soon at IIT Delhi: Kejriwal

New laboratories and research spaces will come up soon at IIT Delhi as the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted his approval for the removal and transplantation of 157 trees for the construction of a new Mini Academic Block and a new Engineer Block at IIT Delhi.

The IIT had sent a proposal to remove and transplant 157 trees to clear its construction site. “Kejriwal has approved the project against the condition of IIT taking up the plantation of 1,570 trees inside its campus,” stated delhi government in a press statement.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has proposed the construction of a new Engineer Block and a new Mini Academic Block within its campus.

The institution intends to develop several research spaces and laboratories in these blocks that will help it impart a better quality of education upon its students and researchers.

“However, certain patches of trees are obstructing the construction of the new blocks. Thus, the IIT through its Director wrote a letter to the Delhi Government seeking approval for removal and transplantation of 157 trees to clear the site,” said the Delhi government spokesperson.

Approving the proposal, the Delhi Government has noted that out of the 157 trees, IIT will transplant 82 trees, while it will take up felling of 75 trees. The transplantation will take place within the identified project site.

Meanwhile, as per Delhi government, If any tree apart from the 157 approved ones is damaged, it shall constitute an offence under Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994.

The Delhi Government has further made it mandatory for IIT to plant ten times the trees, in lieu of the removal and transplantation.

The IIT will be planting the new 1,570 trees within its campus to maintain ecological balance.

These include Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Mango and Sheesham among other species. These trees will be planted as saplings of 6-8 feet height on non-forest lands.

The IIT will further submit a report on the same to the Tree Officer for supervision.