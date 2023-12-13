NDMC vice-chairman conducts inspection of market

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay inspected the Pandara Road Market here on Wednesday, in view of its renovation and development.

During the inspection, the market association presented crucial suggestions for the market’s revitalization. Among these were the repairs of damaged flower planters at the market’s centre, the proposal to replace the existing fountain with bike parking facilities, the need for new floor tiles throughout the market, and the renovation of both entry toilets with provisions for the handicapped.

Besides that, suggestions included the installation of solar panels on toilet roofs, the renovation of electric poles with an India Gate theme, and the creation of additional car parking spaces.

To follow these suggestions, Upadhyay provided necessary directions and recommendations to the concerned department of the NDMC.

Stressing on the importance of collaboration, the vice-chairman underscored the collective responsibility in ensuring the successful renovation and maintenance of the market.

“Pandara Road Market has been a very old and prominent market since 1959. It holds a special place in the hearts of both foreigners and Indians who visit the market at large. Its preservation and enhancement are crucial for maintaining the cultural fabric of New Delhi,” said Upadhyay, acknowledging the historical significance of the market.

He also said while the civic body is fulfilling its duty, it is equally the responsibility of the market association to actively participate in keeping the market area neat, clean, and green.