NDMC organising ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Pakhwada

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is organising ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Pakhwada with a focus on visible cleanliness by involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs), and other stakeholders.

The NDMC will motivate, coordinate and create awareness among different stakeholders like MTAs, RWAs, and school students till Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2.

Earlier, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India has launched a drive to organise the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ fortnight between September 15 to October 2 and Swachh Bharat Diwas to be celebrated on October 2. The theme of ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ for 2023 is

“Garbage Free India” with a focus on visible cleanliness.

The main Swachhata event will be organised on October 1 in the NDMC area on the theme of ” Clean your Park/Garden & Markets “.