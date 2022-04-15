NDMC to develop special tracks at three parks

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will develop “Synthetic EPDM Track” at Sanjay Jheel – Laxmibai Nagar & Lodhi Garden and “Special Running Synthetic EPDM Track” at Nehru Park.

It was informed by NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay.

Giving the details of the project of the Synthetic EPDM Track, Sanjay Jheel, Laxmibai Nagar, Upadhyay said that the Synthetic EPDM Track, jogging track will be provided at the existing walkway after removing the damaged Red sandstone flooring and the fancy Kerb Stones on both sides. He further said that the length of the walkway is approximately 1750 m and 1.5m wide.

While giving the details of the Synthetic EPDM jogging track, Lodhi Garden, Upadhyay said that the Synthetic EPDM jogging track will be provided at the existing bituminous concrete walkway without disturbing the existing Red sandstone flooring walkway.

The existing “Kachha” walkway will be used for diversions from the Red sandstone track which is parallel to the Red sandstone walkway. He said that the length of the walkway will be about 2750m and the width would be 2m to 3m as per the space available at the site.

Upadhyay informed that running Track Synthetic (Exclusively for running), Nehru Park – after successful implementation of Synthetic EPDM jogging track at Nehru Park, the footfall have been increased tremendously including the athletes/students/runners those used the spikes shoes and damaged the Synthetic EPDM jogging track.

Besides intensive security guards and signboards are provided but the tracks are being damaged by such users. Therefore, an exclusive Running Track (15mm thick) made of EPDM Synthetic track in full PU as the top layer (6mm thick) will be constructed at Nehru Park for running in the length of about 160m with 4 lanes for the first time in a public place for public use. This will be a synthetic running track as good as an athletic track in a proper stadium for the general public to be used by 4 runners simultaneously.

Upadhyay informed that these tracks will be environmentally friendly jogging tracks for a comfortable walk and dust-free track in terracotta colour. He also informed that no existing tree will be disturbed and proper breathing space will be left around the existing trees.

He further informed that the total estimated cost of the project at Lodhi Garden is approximately Rs 2.50 crores, at Sanjay Jheel-Laxmibai Nagar, it is Rs 1.60 crores and at the Nehru Park it is Rs 60 lakh.