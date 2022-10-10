NCRTC successfully tests ETCS signalling over LTE communication network

The NCRTC recently successfully initiated the first dynamic test run of the RRTS trainset with the European Train Control System (ETCS) level 2 signalling over LTE communication network.

The test run was held on the test tracks in Duhai Depot and the Signalling system and the RRTS trainset operated with each other as per the technical expectations.

According to NCRTC, test was held in the presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC along with all the directors and other senior officials.

“ETCS technology is widely deployed globally on GMS-R communication networks in Europe and other countries,” stated NCRTC.

It is for the first time in the world that standard ETCS technology is being deployed by NCRTC on the LTE communication backbone for RRTS.

LTE provides a high throughput communication link which will be used for mission-critical data, voice, IoT, important video and other important message exchanges between the train to the trackside and the operation control centre.

The Department of Telecommunication (DOT) has temporarily allocated a spectrum in the 900 MHz band for the commissioning of the LTE network for the priority section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS.

For the allocation of spectrum in the 700 MHz band permanently, a reference has been made by DOT to TRAI and the recommendation of TRAI is expected soon.

“Adopting this technology, which is suitable for the design speed of 180 Kmph of RRTS, will allow the RRTS trains to move seamlessly from one corridor to another. This will help passengers travel comfortably without the hassle of changing trains and promote a modal shift to public transport,” stated NCRTC.

ETCS signalling will be integrated with the Platform Screen Doors at all the RRTS stations of the corridor. PSD will safeguard commuters on the platform by providing a barrier between the platform and the track.

While congratulating the team NCRTC and engineers of Alstom and Nokia, Singh, MD, NCRTC said, “This is for the first time in the world that a combination of the latest ETCS Level 2, having Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over Long-Term Evolution (LTE) radio is being deployed.”

He further said, “This step will be instrumental to create indigenous capacity for similar systems in the country