Namo Bharat train commuters to soon get shopping, restaurants & banking facilities at RRTS stations

Commuters on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will soon enjoy amenities such as shopping, dining at restaurants/food outlets, and banking services in addition to fast and comfortable travel on Namo Bharat trains.

“These facilities will be available at commercial spaces within the premises of RRTS stations near the entry and exit areas, enhancing passenger convenience,” a spokesperson of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Monday.

Recently, Namo Bharat trains achieved the milestone of carrying one million passengers to their destinations. In light of the increasing number of passengers each day, the availability of these facilities within the premises of RRTS stations will further enhance passenger convenience.

“The NCRTC has invited bids for commercial spaces at stations on the operated section of the corridor to provide these amenities. In the first phase, bids have been invited for spaces at Sahibabad, Guldhar, and Duhai stations. The last date for bid submission is June 4. Bid documents can be viewed on the NCRTC website,” the spokesperson said.

Currently, Namo Bharat train services operate at eight stations along the 34 km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North. This section includes the stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North. The process for opening commercial spaces at other stations within this operated section will commence soon.

At Sahibabad RRTS station, a built-up area of approximately 165 square meters in the entry/exit block adjacent to Vasundhara and the Sahibabad Industrial Area is available for bidding. This location, situated on Madan Mohan Malviya Road, offers an excellent opportunity for commercial establishments such as restaurants, shopping outlets, banks, and offices.

Similarly, at Guldhar RRTS station, a built-up area of approximately 145 square meters located in the entry/exit block offers an attractive opportunity for commercial establishments such as restaurants, food outlets, shopping outlets, banks, and offices. The station is located on Delhi-Meerut Road, just a short distance from Raj Nagar Extension, a posh area of Ghaziabad, with nearby educational and residential complexes.

Additionally, at Duhai RRTS station, there are two commercial spaces available for bidding at entry/exit Pocket A and Pocket D, measuring approximately 140 and 135 square meters respectively. These spaces, located on both sides of Meerut Road, are suitable for restaurants and various commercial enterprises, with numerous educational institutions in the vicinity.

The currently operated 34 km section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to soon extend up to Meerut South station in Meerut, increasing the operated section length to 42 km. The entire corridor spans 82 km, with construction progressing rapidly on the under-construction stretches. The target is to commence operation of Namo Bharat trains along the entire corridor by June 2025.