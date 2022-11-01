Morbi Disaster not an accident but a brutal murder of 150 innocents: Sisodia

Terming the tragic Morbi bridge collapse to be a ‘brutal murder’ and not an accident, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday raised five questions to the leaders of the BJP and the Gujarat government over the incident.

While listing out his questions, he asked, “Why the contract for the reconstruction of Morbi Bridge given to a watch making company – one that had no prior experience in building or reconstructing any bridges.”

Sisodia asked, “Why was the contract for such a big and important project given to any company without issuing a tender? The bridge was to be rebuilt in 8 months. What was the justification behind building a substandard bridge and opening it for public use within 5 months?”

The Deputy CM has asked, “Why are the name of the company and the owner of the company not mentioned in the registered FIR despite such a massive accident that caused so many deaths?”

Sisodia alleged that it is clear from the facts that came out in the past two days that this is not an accident, but a “blatant murder that the BJP’s corruption is singlehandedly responsible for”.

The AAP leader also said that as per the documents that came to the fore, this project for the reconstruction of the bridge was to be completed in 8 months, but it was done in just 5 months.

“BJP leaders should explain what the haste was, that a project requiring 8 months was completed in an unacceptably shoddy manner by cutting the project duration down to 5 months, and a substandard bridge was commissioned for public use after the same?,” he added.