Mobile tower theft ring busted in Ghaziabad, 10 arrested, goods worth Rs 48 lakh recovered

In a major crackdown, the Crime Branch of Ghaziabad police has arrested a notorious gang of thieves responsible for stealing batteries, Remote Radio units (RRU), and other equipment from mobile towers across Ghaziabad, Noida, and Delhi-NCR, said police.

Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including the gang’s leader, Kanhaiya, from Mathura.

“The gang’s modus operandi involved meticulous planning and insider information. Kanhaiya, along with his associates, all residents of Ghaziabad and Noida, would first identify towers with the help of insiders–technicians working for mobile tower companies. These technicians, identified as Shahrukh, Ravi, Karan, Komal, Kapil, Wasim, Asif, and Shahbaz, would provide crucial details about the towers’ security and equipment layout,” said the police.

Equipped with this information, the gang would then strike at opportune moments, quickly removing valuable equipment like batteries, radio receiver units, and amplifiers. Asif would provide his car for transportation, allowing them to swiftly move between crime scenes. The stolen goods were then sold through scrap dealers in Delhi, with the proceeds divided amongst the gang members.

The police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 48 lakh from the arrested thieves and scrap dealers, including RRU units, mobile tower batteries, theft equipment, and the vehicle used in the crimes.

The arrested individuals, including Kanhaiya and Shahbaz, have prior criminal records for similar offences.