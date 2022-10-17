Miranda House College Fest: Delhi Police take suo moto cognizance, register FIR

Delhi Police have taken suo moto cognizance and registered an FIR against some unknown persons after a video went viral in which a few men are seen attempting to enter the all-women Miranda House in the national capital during a Diwali Mela event organised at the college.

On Friday the DCP North Delhi said in a statement: “Due to huge crowd gathering at a Diwali Mela organised in Miranda House College in North Campus on October 14, gates were closed by college admin. Some students tried scaling the walls but were prevented. The program went peacefully No formal complaint received so far.”

A purported video of the event of the Delhi University all women college in which some men can be seen scaling the wall to enter the college was shared widely on social media.

Based on this, the Delhi Police on Monday said that it has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and a case is being lodged. “Investigation will follow” the DCP North Delhi said in a tweet.

A Twitter handle whose bio described the user as a student of the college alleged in a post on the microblogging site posted a video in which men are seen scaling the compound wall of the college.

“Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time,” the twitter user posted.