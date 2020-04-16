Miracle Foundation India is part of a global network of non-profit organisations, that provides life-changing care and support to vulnerable orphaned children and leading a worldwide movement to end the need for Child Care Institutes (CCI’s) by 2040.

The Foundation believes that every child is entitled to the right to nutrition and has stepped up its endeavour to support the children with basic food items during COVID -19 lockdown. It also wants to ensure that hygiene is maintained at the family level for the sake of these kids. CCI’s facilitated the process after conducting awareness sessions with the parents/relatives to guide them on hygiene, use of masks, washing hands, social distancing, etc.

For the safety of such children, who are orphans and now live with their relatives or belong to single mothers/poor families, most of which are daily wage-workers; Miracle Foundation India decided to step in to provide for their basic food & hygiene needs. The organisation is concerned about the health and survival of these kids, whose families may be unable to fulfil their requirements for adequate meals at this crucial time.

Speaking about the initiative, Nivedita DasGupta, India Country Head, Miracle Foundation India said, “At this unforeseen circumstances which resulted in lockdown, have come down harsh on everyone. It is especially detrimental to the underprivileged children who after moving out from Child Care Institutes will have no access to sufficient commodities for their survival. We are gearing up to provide them with food and hygiene essentials. More than any other occasion, it becomes our joint social responsibility in times like these to support such kids and ensure their well-being to truly triumph over the contagion. We would be grateful for the support extended to keep the children safe and well-fed. Working in close coordination with the CCI partners, we devised a system to monitor that the money is used for rightful purposes and children get their meals. We appeal to general public to support and contribute for this novel cause.”

Foundation has extended financial assistance to Child Care Institutes (CCIs) for supporting the vulnerable and orphaned children. It is working jointly with CCI’s to provide such children and their families with sufficient ration supplies, as they shifted out of CCIs as per guidance of the Govt authorities to ensure their overall health and wellbeing for a period of two months.

Ms DasGupta also informed, “In a pursuit to support 378 children sent back from the CCIs, relief packages worth INR 2874000/- for two months including the cost for support to CCIs would be facilitated. Families belonging to these children are expected to receive the support worth INR 3750/- per month through the initiative, starting April 2020”

“We are also committed to support 250 families in three remote villages of Chhota Udepur areas of Vadodara District, Gujarat. We are working towards strengthening the families. 250 poorest of poor families have been identified for immediate support for basic food and hygiene. These families too have lost their livelihood options due to the current COVID-19.

Those who wish to participate in this noble endeavor may contribute through our website: https://miraclefoundationindia.in/donate/” Ms DasGupta added.