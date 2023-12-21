Mimicry row: Delhi BJP stages protest at Jantar Mantar against Oppn

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday staged a protest against the Opposition in the wake of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

At a demonstration held at Jantar Mantar here under the leadership of its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, members of the saffron party accused Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders from the Opposition of violating the dignity of the Parliament.

Addressing the members, Sachdeva said, “This demonstration is against the mentality of the Congress and the Opposition which are trying to break the integrity of the country. It is against the undemocratic ideology of Congress and the Opposition.”

“The Vice President, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha are not just a post but they are institutions, but they are attacking those institutions. Delhi and the country will never forgive this behavior,” he said.

Noting that the way Banerjee mimicked the Vice President holding a constitutional post in front of Parliament and Gandhi has made a video of it, Sachdeva said, “It is a very indecent act. This kind of behavior inside the Parliament premises is unforgivable.”

Attacking the Congress, the Delhi BJP chief further said, “If the son of a poor farmer occupies such a big position from the grassroots level, then the Congress can not tolerate this.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee expel MP Banerjee from the party.

Video of the TMC parliamentarian mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman had gone viral on social media on Tuesday. Gandhi was seen recording the act.