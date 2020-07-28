A medical inspection (MI) room opened today for residents of Rajinder Nagar and other people of neigbouring areas in Delhi.

It was inaugurated by Vinita Chopra, a trustee of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, along with Dr Jauhari.

This move, driven by humanitarian concern amid the coronavirus (Covid19) pandemic, was initiated by Manish Chatrath in collaboration with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which has been backed by the local Residents Welfare Association (RWA). Chatrath is a secretary in the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A certified general physician and a nurse with first aid provision will run this MI room facility, with the objective to treat the residents with care in order to provide them some relief from their healthcare challenges.

At this facility, services such as the doctor’s consultation, vitals check-up, sample collection, minor dressings and injections, would be free for the local residents.

The facility would also welcome people from weaker sections.