AAP wins Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar seat by over 11,000 votes

With a margin of around 11,555 votes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Rajinder Nagar by-polls in Delhi on Sunday.

The seat had fallen vacant after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha had resigned and was elected to Rajya Sabha.

In the bypoll result today, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak secured 40,319 votes, and BJP leader Rajesh Bhatia was in second place with 28,581 votes after multiple rounds of counting.

The Congress candidate Prem Lata ranked third with 2,014 votes.

However, the election commission has not declared the result yet. As per the EC website, the party has secured 55.78 percent of the votes in the bypoll. The BJP got 39.91 percent vote share, while the Congress captured 2.79 percent of the votes. NOTA also got 0.76 percent votes amounting a total of 545 votes.

Delhi chief minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Rajender Nagar for his party’s victory in the bypoll and said people defeated dirty politics and appreciated our good work.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal tweeted, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajinder Nagar. I am grateful for the immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder. People defeated their dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you, Rajender Nagar, thank you Delhi.”