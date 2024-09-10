MCD to launch comprehensive cleanliness campaign

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Tuesday, announced that it would launch a comprehensive cleanliness campaign under ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ from 17th September to 1st October.

The civic body said this initiative is aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility through various engaging activities across the zones. The campaign will feature a series of programmes designed to raise awareness about cleanliness and promote sustainable practices, including segregation ofwaste.

As part of the Swachhata initiative during Swachhata Hi Sewa, the MCD said it would organise mega cleanliness drives, focusing on clearing and transforming dirty and difficult garbage spots.

A total of 74 such spots have been identified for comprehensive clean-up and beautification, it said.

“A range of Swachhta-based activities and programs will be conducted on a large scale across all zones. Activities like plantation drives, health checkup camps/shivirs camps, capacity building workshops in RWAs on solid waste management and cleanliness, painting competitions in schools and colleges and rallies for say no to plastic (in commercial areas),” the civic body said.

The MCD has urged the citizens to actively participate in these events and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and healthier Delhi.