MCD to begin prosecution against property tax defaulters with dues over Rs 25 lakh

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon be taking legal action against those evading to pay property tax and will file prosecution against those with dues over Rs 25 lakhs.

MCD’s assessment and collection department after conducting data analyses related to property tax dues, has recognized owners whose property tax dues are above Rs 25 lakh, the civic body statement said on Saturday.

The onus to file self-assessment property tax returns is solely on the property owners, as per the Municipal Act, and in case the tax dues in this regard goes above Rs 25 lakh, it may attract punishment of rigorous imprisonment from a period of 3 months to 7 years, and a fine of not lesser than half of the amount of evaded tax.

MCD has uploaded details related to property tax on its website, that contains details of authorised, unauthorised regularised, and unauthorised colonies and residential properties above 100 sqm. in rural villages.

Meanwhile, the MCD has also appealed to the citizens stating that if more than one property exists for any property then they should get it corrected from the concerned zonal office.

The civic body has also appealed to all those property owners whose data is not available on the MCD website, to obtain their Unique Properties Identification Code(UPIC)ID through the MCD portal, and the last date for the same process is December 31, 2023.

According to the civic body, owners will have to fill up details of the property, its address, status of the ownership and other important information, and after that a UPIC for the property will be generated.