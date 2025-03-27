MCD property tax offices to remain open on March 31

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday announced all property tax offices will remain open on March 31.

“To facilitate taxpayers in filing their property tax returns, all property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on March 31 (gazetted holiday), from 10 am to 5 pm,” the civic body said.

Advertisement

The MCD said the decision was taken to provide additional convenience to property owners and occupiers to complete their tax filings.

Advertisement

The civic body also appealed to all property owners/occupiers to pay their property tax and file the property tax returns on or before March 31 positively.

The MCD said it has made adequate arrangements in property tax offices to assist taxpayers efficiently.

It may be mentioned that the MCD had earlier said that all property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on all Saturdays till March 31.