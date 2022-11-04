MCD poll dates to be announced today

MCD poll dates: Delhi State Election Commission may announce the election dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday evening.

The commission has called a press conference today at 4 pm. With the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the enthusiasm for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections has intensified.

The leaders of political parties are also eagerly waiting for the election announcement.

The Delhi State Election Commission has also called a meeting of representatives of all parties on Monday, 7 November. However, before that, the commission is going to announce the election schedule.

It is noteworthy that earlier the Election Commission had called this meeting on Wednesday 9th November, but after the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly elections, this meeting has been re-scheduled and called for 7th November.

Sources say that a date can be kept for the corporation elections after the results of the Gujarat-Himachal Pradesh assembly election.