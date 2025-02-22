MCD launches ‘Clean School Campaign’

The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday launched ‘Clean School Campaign — Swachh Vidyalaya Swasth Vidyarthi’ with an aim to improve cleanliness in schools and promote better hygiene practices among students.

The campaign was launched in the presence of all school principals of Rohini Zone.

As part of the campaign, an SOP has been established, featuring a three-stage evaluation process to ensure proper implementation.

The initiative will recognise and reward the top three schools every month based on their performance in maintaining cleanliness, hygiene, and overall school environment.

Schools will conduct monthly self-assessments, followed by inspections by a committee under the Deputy Director of Education and further evaluation by a team chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Rohini Zone under the campaign.

The campaign emphasises regular health check-ups, sanitation facilities, and hygiene education to ensure students’ overall health and wellness.

Speaking on the launch, Deputy Commissioner Dilkhush Meena said, “A clean and hygienic environment is essential for students’ health and academic success.”

“The Clean School Campaign will not only instill hygiene habits but also create a more conducive learning atmosphere,” he said.

The campaign is aligned with the Swachh Bharat Mission and aims to foster sustainable hygiene practices in schools, ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for students, said Meena.