MCD Elections: Cong promises to provide clean air, water

With the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) elections slated to take place in December and less than a month left, all the political parties are gearing up to get a mileage over the other to woo voters.

In view of the same, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar has said that Congress will clean up the garbage mounts, banish air and water pollution, which were the legacy of 15-year misrule in the MCD by the BJP and 8-year mal-administration by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government, if the party is elected to power in the upcoming MCD elections.

He said that Congress had left behind Delhi in robust health in every sense during its 15-year rule, but the BJP and AAP used their tenures in the MCD and the Delhi Government, to rob the taxpayers’ money.

Chaudhary accused the BJP by saying that the saffron party reduced the MCD wards from 272 to 250 by tampering with the ward boundaries and population ratio.

“It was done, not to improve civic amenities and other facilities, but to favour the BJP and the AAP in voting,” alleged Chaudhary.

Coming down heavily upon the two parties, the delhi Congress chief said that the BJP and the Kejriwal Government, only made promises which were never fulfilled while Congress not only fulfilled all its promises, but also carried out massive development works to make Delhi one of the best cities in the world.

“Thousands of crores went down the drain in creating temporary treatment facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, but had that money been used to improve hospital infrastructures, and completing the three speciality hospitals started by the Congress Government, the Delhi Government hospitals would have been of much use to the common people,” alleged Anil Kumar.

He further alleged that the Delhi Government did not give the due funds to the MCD to pay the wages of the sanitation workers, teachers, nurses, doctors, paramedics and others.

Due to this, cleanliness in the National Capital took a terrible hit, and employees had to go on strike often to get their pending wages, DPCC president said.

It’s the Congress Government that created all the flyovers, under-passes, over-bridges, Delhi Metro and a robust DTC bus fleet, and introduced CNG fuel in public transport, to virtually eliminate air pollution, added Chaudhary.