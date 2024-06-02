Man’s decomposed body found in rented house

The decomposed body of a man was found in his rented accommodation in South Delhi’s Chattarpur, the police said on Sunday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Ratan (aged 42), was found lying in a highly decomposed state, the police said.

On Saturday night, the Maidangarhi Police Station received a PCR call regarding a tenant not answering phone calls, and a foul odour emanating from his locked room.

A police team was immediately rushed to the location near the old post office in Chattarpur Enclave Phase-1.

On finding the door of the room locked, the policemen broke it open and found the man’s body lying on the bed.

During the preliminary inquiry, the cops learnt that the deceased had been living in the rented accommodation alone for over a year. He hailed from Maharashtra and was suffering from some heart-related ailment.

According to available information, the man used to work for a multi-national company.

A crime probing team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the spot, while the body was sent to the mortuary of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, a police official said.

In March-end this year, another man’s decomposed body was found lying in a vacant area adjacent to the Madipur Metro Station in West Delhi.

Last year, the decomposed body of a woman was recovered from her rented flat in Delhi’s Khirki Extension in Malviya Nagar.

The owner of the building had then informed the police that his 30-year-old tenant had not been seen for around 10-15 days and that a foul smell was emanating from her first-floor flat, which was locked from inside.

She was living alone, and it appeared that she was suffering from some serious ailment.