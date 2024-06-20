Manoj Tiwari flags concern over depleting groundwater levels in Delhi

Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater level in Delhi, North East Delhi MP-elect and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari asked if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ever cared to ponder over the critical issue.

Tiwari said the future generations of the city won’t forgive him (Kejriwal) for the gross negligence of the city’s water table.

Contending that the problem could have been addressed with the implementation of the rainwater harvesting technique, he accused Kejriwal of indulging in blame game levelling false allegations on the Centre instead of helping the people of reeling under the water crisis.

Through a video message released on Thursday, Tiwari alleged that the Kejriwal Government has surrendered common man’s share of water to tanker mafias. Drawing attention to the fate of the Yamuna, the BJP leader said as the river has almost dried up the sewage water from city’s drains is flowing in it. He asked the CM if he ever cared about the serious issue.

He asked what the government has done to collect excess water that comes to Yamuna every year during the monsoons. All this doesn’t seem to be in the vision of Kejriwal.

Tiwari also asked where was the “Special Session” of the Vidhan Sabha promised by the chief minister. It should have been called considering the gravity of the situation.

Sharpening his attack on Delhi CM, Tiwari said Kejriwal just wants to hold on to his chair while sitting in jail while doing nothing for the people of the city. He accused AAP leaders also of indulging in blame games over the crucial situation in a bid to divert public attention from the main issue while not coming up with anything concrete to address the concerns of the people of the city.

He said he just wants to pray that the residents of Delhi give a thought about what answer would be given to the future generations over such issues and that he has faith in the people who he hoped would put an end to such an irresponsible rule.