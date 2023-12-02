Main Bhi Kejriwal-Day 2: Residents of Delhi against CM stepping down

Apprising about people’s response to the signature campaign “Main Bhi Kejriwal” on the second day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Saturday that the public expressed concern over the alleged conspiracy to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

They (the residents of Delhi) asserted that regardless of what happens, he should not resign from the position. According to the AAP, the campaign is getting overwhelming support from the public across Delhi.

Speaking to a news agency during the campaign on Saturday, Atishi said, “People of Delhi love and trust Arvind Kejriwal and they want him to remain CM, even if he is sent to jail in a fake case.

The Cabinet minister conducted a door-to-door survey in her constituency Kalka on Saturday as part of the party’s ongoing campaign in view of gathering public opinion on the speculations of Kejriwal’s arrest and whether he should resign from his position or run the government from behind the bars.

“During discussions, people came out with a very clear view. Every person in Delhi understands how false accusations are being made and how the BJP fears Kejriwal’s work. People from every corner of Delhi are saying Shri Arvind Kejriwal should continue as chief minister, even if he is falsely arrested. The decision of Delhiites is paramount for us. We entered politics to serve the public, and that’s why we are seeking their opinion on this matter,” she said.

The minister further said, “Everyone knows these allegations are false, and the only reason for leveling these false accusations is that the BJP knows it cannot defeat Shri Arvind Kejriwal in elections. Whenever the people of Delhi vote, they will choose Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Therefore, the BJP wants to bring down the AAP government led by Shri Arvind Kejriwal through unscrupulous means. Therefore, today we have come to ask the people of Delhi whether, if Arvind Kejriwal is falsely arrested, he should resign or continue to govern from jail.”

Atishi alleged the Central government and the BJP are falsely accusing AAP leaders and sending them behind the bars, and further highlighted the arrests of their leaders Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh.

Furthermore, she claimed that a conspiracy was going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP chief was summoned in November by the Directorate of Enforcement(ED) in the alleged liquor policy scam in Delhi, to which the Delhi CM had written to the federal agency saying the notices were unsustainable in law and politically motivated.

He did not appear before the probe agency in this regard.

Meanwhile, MLA Rituraj Jha campaigned in Kiradi, MLA Pramila Tokas in RK Puram, and AAP’s Deputy State president for Delhi Jitendra Tomar approached people in Tri Nagar, gathering public opinion through the signature campaign.

“Everywhere, the public expressed concerns about a conspiracy to arrest CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing that regardless of what happens, he should not resign,” party’s official statement read here.

Notably, the AAP’s signature campaign that began on Friday, will continue till December 20 covering all 2600 polling stations across the city, and form December 21 to 24, public meetings will be held in all the 250 wards across the city.

In the end, whatever opinion the public expresses will be entrusted to the Delhi CM.