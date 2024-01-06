Lovely constitutes Bhagidari Cell

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday constituted a Bhagidari Cell with Ashok Bhasin as the chairman, in a bid to solve problems of the people residing in the city.

“The Bhagidari Cell will work in coordination with the residents welfare associations (RWAs) to find solutions to the problems and grievances of the people. When Congress was in power, the Bhagidari Cell was constituted to coordinate with the RWAs to solve the problems of the people. Now that Congress was not in power, the Bhagidari Cell was constituted at the DPCC level to find solutions to the people’s problems,” Lovely said.

The Delhi Congress chief also announced the setting up of a war room at the DPCC office for the Lok Sabha elections, with Rajesh Garg as chairman and Rajiv Sharma as the co-chairman.

He said that the Congress will draw up a roadmap to strengthen the party at the ground level to face the general elections.

In the 2019 general elections, the grand old party drew a blank in Delhi.