Light rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR: IMD

Light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Thunderstorm/Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad (U.P.),” the IMD said in a tweet.

Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, and Meham (Haryana) during the next two hours, IMD further said.