Light rain likely in Delhi

Delhi sky will remain overcast with light rain expected in isolated areas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

The Met has predicted light to moderate rainfall till September 10, while thundershowers are predicted till September 12.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the Met department.

The air quality of the city remained ‘moderate’. The AQI was recorded at 148 at ITO at 11 a.m.