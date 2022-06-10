LG directs NDMC to aesthetically upgrade CP’s northern outer circle

Lt. Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena on Thursday visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) and took stock of the works undertaken so far.

After the visit, he directed officials present to also integrate the maintenance and repair of roads and footpaths and grievances thereof into the ICCC system, so that real time status check and monitoring could be done.

Invoking the iconic Gole Market which is currently closed for renovation, the LG pointed out the general derelict, encroachments and lack of maintenance in the surrounding areas.

He directed officials to complete the restoration of the Gole Market at the earliest and address the issues in areas around it immediately.

“Similar instructions were issued by him with regards to Bengali Market and the northern outer circle of Connaught Place adjoining Minto Bridge, as also the Shankar Market,” stated LG office in a press statement.

Exhorting the accompanied officials to work dedicatedly towards deservedly enhancing and enriching the heart of National Capital by suitably addressing the remaining blights and derelict locations, the Lt. Governor asked for the lanes, by-lanes, service roads and dark spots in the NDMC and Connaught Place areas to be spruced up and maintained at the earliest.

Stressing again on uniformity of design, aesthetics and public convenience, Saxena directed officials to come up with a plan to beautify, clean, improve and declutter all flyovers in the NDMC area that include the Ranjit Singh Flyover connecting CP to JLN Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Flyover connecting Defence Colony and the ones’ near Oberoi Hotel and Neela Gumbad amongst others.

Apart from ensuring uniform and appealing colouring, grills and plantation on the central verge of the flyovers, the LG also underlined the importance of cleaning and clearing of the area below the flyovers.