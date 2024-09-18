LG dedicates Aanandita to the people of Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena dedicated Aanandita, public green, to the people of the national capital.

Aimed at promoting greenery in the city, the green public spaces and enhance aesthetics on roads of the city, Aanandita, has been developed adjacent to hitherto neglected Vijay Ghat stretch of the Samadhi Complex along the Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road), opposite the ramparts of the Walled City.

The project envisioned and carefully monitored personally by Saxena has been executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Spanning over approximately a kilometre along the Ring Road, Aanandita is adorned by two large rockery fountains on one intersection, a fountain with columns on both sides of another intersecting road and 18 corridor fountains, all illuminated in tricolour.

This design initiative has been carried out in consonance with the ethos of the memorial complex, carrying forward the essence of tranquillity and serene atmosphere of the memorials honouring the dignitaries at the Samadhi Complex. It will develop as a space for reflection and remembrance.

The addition of the Fountain Corridor is expected to enrich the cultural and recreational landscape of the area, creating an inviting environment.

During the inauguration ceremony, project’s aesthetic design and thoughtful execution was well appreciated by LG and other dignitaries on Tuesday.

Visitors can look forward to a revitalised experience on the busy arterial road, where the soothing sounds of flowing water and the enchanting glow of the fountains, lit in tricolour, will provide a perfect backdrop for contemplation and connection.

Notably, since taking charge as Delhi LG, Saxena has put special emphasis on greenery in the national capital.

The LG had recently inaugurated Vaishnavi, DDA Park at Ashok Vihar, in North Delhi.

Besides, projects like Asita East, Vasudev Ghat and Baansera have been developed along Yamuna bank under his directions.