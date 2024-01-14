Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved exemptions to 32 more establishments to work 24×7. The move is aimed at generating employment, enhance income and augment economic activity in the national capital.

The exemption was given under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act.

“Of these, seven approvals have been granted to establishments that had applied for exemption for their women employees during night times. The exemptions have been given on the assurance of foolproof safety for the employees by the establishments,” the LG office said on Sunday.

The 32 applications received from the logistics, courier services, hotel and restaurants, retail trade, storage management services and other commercial establishments related to Ayurveda and food items. These include Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Hiveloop, E-Commerce E-Pvt. Ltd., Sunny Ridge Kila Resorts, Scootsy Logistics, Organic India Pvt. Ltd. and Bikanerwala International, it said.

A total of 52 applications were received online by the Labour Department up to December 21 of which 20 were incomplete/duplicate/deficient in certain respects and have been temporarily kept on hold till deficiency is removed. The remaining 32 applications have been proposed by the Department of Labour for grant of exemption under Section 14, 15 and 16 of Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954, it added.

“With this, the total number of establishments that have been granted exemptions in the last one year after Saxena took over has risen to 667. Of them, 29 applications were approved in August 2023 and 83 applications in November 2023,” the LG office said.