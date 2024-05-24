LG appeals to people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, in an appeal to the people of the city, urged them to step out to exercise their right to vote, reminding them that being a responsible citizen of the country it is a responsibility to choose a capable government.

He said the city was going to celebrate the festival of democracy on Saturday, and mentioned that festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, Eid, Holi, Christmas, and others come every year, but this festival of election comes only once in five years.

Saxena said the Lok sabha elections are a golden opportunity for the people when they can decide which direction the country will head in the times to come, and as an Indian how will one want to see the country in terms of social, political, and economic context?

Advertisement

“In my opinion, it is very important that every individual must exercise their right to vote, and be a part of this festival of democracy,” Saxena added.

Pointing out that the weather is very hot, he asked the voters to try to venture out early in the morning to cast their vote, and be a part in the development of the nation.

“Remember it is not a holiday, but a day of duty,” the LG reminded the people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Office Delhi said elaborate arrangements have been made in view of LS polls, to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, so that the voting takes place in a smooth and peaceful manner.

The poll panel made the arrangements for polling in keeping with the hot weather conditions so that the voters do not face inconvenience during the polling process.