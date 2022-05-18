LG Anil Baijal submits resignation to President Kovind

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons.

Mr Baijal, a retired civil servant had taken over as Lt. Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

He had been at loggerheads with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues in the past.

Baijal has also served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Besides, Baijal has also served as the Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chairman and MD of Indian Airlines, CEO of Prasar Bharati, Development Commissioner of Goa, Commissioner (Sales Tax and Excise) of Delhi. He was responsible for the introduction of DD Bharti.

He also served as a member of the Advisory Group for Integrated Development of Power, Coal, and Renewable Energy chaired by SP Prabhu, currently Minister of Railways.