Latest ED summons to Kejriwal just to create political storm: Bharadwaj

A day after the Directorate of Enforcement issued its third summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case, the AAP on Saturday said its supremo is on a 10-day Vippassana session where one has no access to phone, TV or newspaper.

According to the party, the summons will be looked upon and further studied when Kejriwal is back.

Speaking to a news agency on the issue, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ED was aware of Delhi CM being on Vippasana, where a person is cut of from the world, adding that it was an exercise to create a political storm.

Advertisement

The AAP leader further alleged that the ED was under political pressure and was not keeping the legality aspect on the side, calling the episode unfortunate.

Another senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said now everyone knows how central agencies operate with less focus on rules and more on political aspirations of the central government.