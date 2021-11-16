Last date extended for registration of e-autos for women

The Delhi Transport Department has extended the last date to apply for the registration of e-autos for women applicants till the 33 per cent slot reserved for them is filled. Earlier, an applicant could apply up to 1 November, which was further extended up to 15 November.

The Transport Department had launched the scheme for registration of e-autos in October this year under which it had invited online applications for the registration of 4,261 e-autos. The Delhi government has especially reserved 33 per cent of the total registration — 1,406 e-autos — for women applicants to encourage them to be part of the EV revolution.

An official statement said till now a total of 19,885 applications have been received by the Transport Department for the registration of e-autos. Out of these, 19,187 are male applicants and the total number of women applicants is 698. To ensure more women drivers, the government has decided to keep the applications for women drivers open

till the 33 per cent slot is filled.

A (woman) applicant having a valid driving licence of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or holder of a three-seater auto-rickshaw (TSR) driving licence could apply for the registration of e-autos if they have an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address.

The Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge is not required at the time of filing an application. However, a successful applicant will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days of the draw of allotment. The (women) applicants can visit transport.delhi.gov.in to apply for e-auto registration and can call on the 1076 helpline number of the Delhi government for any assistance.

To encourage, spread awareness and motivate auto drivers to buy e-autos, the Delhi government had earlier organised a seven-day E-Auto Mela at the Institute of Driving, Training and Research(IDTR), Sarai Kale Khan, and the IDTR, Loni, that lasted till 31 October.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a statement said, “Earlier, we had thought of filling the remaining slots with general category applications. But over the past month, we’ve slowly noticed a larger number of women applying and coming forward with enquiries. We are keeping it open for now. We are also in talks with NGOs to train

more women and we hope to see more strong women like Sunita driving autos, cabs and even buses on Delhi roads in the future.”