KYS students protest outside SOL demanding offline classes

The students’ group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) today protested at School of Open Learning (SOL) outside its building in north campus demanding for offline classes.

They said that even Delhi University has started its offline classes, and with examinations just around the corner administration should start its classes as well.

The protesting students alleged that they were called for talks by the Principal at its office and were verbally abused by the administration people at the office.

“Despite DU reopening on 17th February, the SOL has not started the offline classes (Academic Counselling Sessions) that it organizes for the students. Moreover, the situation is compounded for the students as the SOL is distributing incomplete study materials to only 1st-year students till March, while the exams are to begin in March itself,” said Bhim Kumar member of KYS.

“Concerning these burning issues, a delegation of activists and students had gone to submit a memo to the Principal of SOL, during the protest. Instead of considering and resolving these legitimate issues faced by lakhs of students, the SOL administration has responded in the manner of hooligans by resorting to confining, beating, and threatening to fail and rusticate protesting students” added Bhim.

KYS activists and students blocked the road in front of SOL in protest, and burnt an effigy of SOL Principal, US Pandey. Due to the intense pressure of the protest, the SOL administration was also forced to verbally announce commencement of classes from March 6.

For the 2nd and 3rd year students whose examinations are to be conducted in May, the situation is dire. They have not received any material so far.

Moreover, the students are anxious as to the mode of examination for the 4th and 6th semesters, as SOL is to conduct physical mode examinations in May.