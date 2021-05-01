Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the age-appropriate beneficiaries falling under the last leg of vaccination against Covid-19 not to queue-up outside the vaccination centre as the Delhi government is yet to receive the required doses in order to initiate the inoculation drive, which is announced to be kicked-off Saturday onwards.

“We will ensure vaccination to all the citizens above 18 years, and that the government will soon announce the initiation of the drive. I urge people not to queue up at Covid-19 vaccination centres in the national capital beginning Saturday, when the third phase of the inoculation drive to cover all adults in India is scheduled to start,” he said.

The government officials said that they are yet to receive the vaccines from the manufacturers, which will arrive in a day or two, following which, the government will begin the drive.

The Delhi CM informed that the drive is delayed and may start after a few days.

“Around three lakh doses of Covishield vaccines are to be delivered by tomorrow or the day after followed by further doses. The government is in constant touch with the companies. The vaccine manufacturers have been urged to render 67 lakh doses each within three months,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that the Delhi government will vaccinate every citizen within three months, requesting people to not be in a rush.