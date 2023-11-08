Kejriwal recommends suspension of DPCC chief

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recommended immediate suspension of Delhi Pollution Control Committee(DPCC) chairman Ashwani Kumar to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for allegedly stopping a special Realtime Source Apportionment Study (RSAS) on the city’s air pollution and also shutting down a smog tower.

According to sources, the file in this regard has been sent to the L-G office.

Last month, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had requested the Delhi CM to suspend Kumar, alleging that the senior IAS officer stopped the RSAS, which was crucial with regard to Delhi’s pollution problem.

Rai further claimed that Kumar did not consult with the Cabinet and stopped releasing the remaining funds for the study and decided to end the same. This was in violation of the decision by the Council of Ministers, he had said.

Rai had also alleged that Kumar suo-moto ordered to stop the functioning of smog towers in violation of the decision of the SC and the Council of Ministers.

Kumar was made the DPCC chairman in December, whereas previously the Environment Secretary used to be the chairman of DPCC, Rai said.