Kejriwal promises swift resolution of Mundka’s civic issues

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday addressed the residents of Outer Delhi’s Mundka Assembly constituency, pledging to resolve long-pending civic issues such as sewer backflow, overflowing drains, and other infrastructure problems.

Speaking at a public event in Karala village, Kejriwal assured the audience that he would prioritize completing unfinished projects in the area. “I have identified the pending works in Mundka and will ensure they are completed swiftly,” he said.

Highlighting his commitment, the AAP leader explained that sewer pipelines laid previously were not connected to the mains, leading to backflow issues. He promised immediate action to address the problems and urged residents to support AAP in the upcoming elections to continue development work.

Kejriwal also announced a major project for the area: the construction of the Delhi Sports University, touted as the largest in the country, with a budget of Rs 2,100 crore. “The foundation work will begin soon,” he added.

Reiterating the achievements of the AAP government in Mundka, Kejriwal noted that 12 new transformers had been installed to resolve power cut issues, significantly improving electricity reliability in the area.

The former Chief Minister also alleged that his recent incarceration was an attempt by the central government to halt developmental progress in Delhi. However, he assured the public that the delay caused by his absence would be rectified without further stress.

Kejriwal concluded by calling on residents to trust his leadership and give AAP a renewed mandate in the forthcoming elections.