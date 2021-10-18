Kejriwal lays foundation stone of 1,430-bed hospital at Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 1,430-bed hospital at Shalimar Bagh in North-East Delhi. Being constructed at a cost of Rs 275 crore, the hospital will be ready in six months.

He said the Delhi government would build seven new hospitals, including the one at Shalimar Bagh, having a 6,800-bed capacity within the next six months, which would be a “world record”.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government was taking all the necessary steps to effectively tackle a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to develop a system under which every resident of Delhi will have a health card containing all the necessary information about his/her health”, he informed.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Bandana Kumari and the Health Department’s senior officials.

Kejriwal also tweeted, “A new government hospital of 1430 beds is being built in Shalimar Bagh. In the time of COVID, the whole world has understood the need for medical facilities. I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi on the fact that their government has been working constantly to strengthen the medical facilities of the city since day one.”

Satyendar Jain also tweeted to say, “Delhi government is going to build another state-of-the-art hospital for the people of Delhi. Its foundation was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Shalimar Bagh today.

The construction work of this hospital with a capacity of 1,430 beds will be completed in the next 6 months.” Kejriwal added, “Every bed in this hospital will be an ICU bed. All the 1,430 beds of the hospital will have ICU facilities.

Every bed will have oxygen, every bed will have a monitor for the ICU. If you want to use it as a normal bed, then you can use it as a normal bed and if you want to use it as an ICU bed, then the complete infrastructure of ICU will be available on all 1,430 beds.”