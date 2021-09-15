Kejriwal felicitates Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Tokyo Olympics-2020 Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and felicitated him on his victory at the event.

Kejriwal said, “Bajrang Punia had made India proud and was an inspiration to millions of youngsters, Punia’s performance will motivate players to bring more medals to the country.”

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government had established Sports University to promote sports so that many players of the international level could be produced in the country. Punia’s coach Satpal Singh was also present on the occasion.

In a statement, Kejriwal said, “I am sure the entire nation takes pride in the feat Bajrang has achieved. He has taken the country’s name to great heights with his power-packed performance. His

performance will act as an example and inspire the future athletes of the country to bring more medals to the country. The Delhi government wants to promote sports and support athletes of the region and will extend any kind of assistance they require. We are also establishing Delhi Sports University to identify talent and develop players of international standards. The university will serve as a cradle and warehouse of abundant talent.”

Kejriwal also tweeted to say, “Glad to meet Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia at my residence today. Bajrang has made India proud and made us all proud. You are an inspiration to lakhs of youth.”

Punia said, “It was great to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister asked about my training and discussed future plans.”

The Chief Minister encouraged him to play for the country and bring more medals.

Punia’s coach Satpal Singh said Bajrang Punia was now making preparations for 2024. “Youth are the assets of our country. When children like Barang Punia come forward, then only will other youth get encouragement. Bajrang Punia has been playing at the national level from Delhi itself. That’s why he had come today to take blessings from the Chief Minister.”

Earlier, Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Dahiya had met the Chief Minister, who congratulated him on his landmark achievement. The Delhi government has changed the name of Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya located in

Adarsh Nagar to Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya. Ravi Dahiya had completed his schooling at this government school.