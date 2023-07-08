Kejriwal bats for high-quality education

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with the students of government schools of Delhi who cracked IIT-JEE and NEET examinations, at Thyagaraj stadium. He also felicitated the toppers and congratulated all the students who had cracked the two examinations.

A total of 1391 students studying in Delhi government schools have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), while 730 students have excelled in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, and 106 students have achieved success in the JEE Advanced examination.

Acknowledging the exceptional accomplishments of these talented students, Kejriwal said these children are the future of the country, and they will bring laurels to Delhi and the nation with their extraordinary talent. Reflecting on his vision for education, he expressed his aspirations saying that he wishes to provide the same level of education to all the children of this country that this country has provided to him.

Highlighting the significant progress made in Delhi’s government schools, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s understanding of the importance of education. He also shared a personal anecdote, revealing his choice to stay in India after completing his studies at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “When we formed the government in Delhi eight years ago, we were all new to politics. Some of us had come here after working at an NGO that worked in the slums of the city.”

“Our vision at the time was to provide good quality education to all the children in Delhi. It could be the children from rich or poor families, but we wanted everyone to get the best education in the country. This is because we were clear that without good quality education for our children, we can never become a developed nation.”