Kejriwal, AAP ultimate beneficiaries of Delhi liquor scam: BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying both were the “ultimate” beneficiaries of the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Sachdeva’s remarks came amid reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may add the name of the AAP as an accused in the liquor policy case.

“We welcome the possibility of the Enforcement Directorate adding AAP in the list of beneficiaries of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s liquor scam as indicated. Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are ultimate beneficiaries of the liquor scam,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Sachdeva said he would soon have to face the trial in the liquor scam.

“Kejriwal government hastily withdrew its liquor policy as soon as an inquiry was ordered which clearly indicated that there was something nefarious in it,” he added.

The ED had arrested senior AAP leaders—Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh for their alleged involvement in connection with the liquor scam.

Notably, the Delhi BJP chief had earlier asked Kejriwal to accept the “corrupt” deeds of its jailed leaders and apologize to the people.