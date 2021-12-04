Jai Ram to inaugurate Swarnim Himachal Kala Mahotsav at New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh government is organizing Swarnim Himachal Kala Mahotsav at New Delhi from 4th to 9th December 2021 at Hotel Lalit which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

A state government official said this event is a part of year-long Swarnim Himachal celebrations to commemorate the 50 years of statehood and is being organized by the Language Art and Culture department in joint collaboration with Hotel Lalit.

“Himachali artisans will put up stalls showcasing Himachali handicrafts, woodcraft, metal craft, Kangra paintings, Kinnauri and Kullu shawls, Chamba Rumal etc.

Folk dance and folk music of Himachal will also be showcased besides Himachali cuisine including sepu vadi, rajma madra, Chambyali palda etc will also be available and people can taste delicacies of the state,” he stated.

He added that the event is an initiative of Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics and Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson of Lalit Group of Hospitality.