IYC protests and gheraoes Amit Shah over Karnataka politics

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today under the leadership of National President Srinivas BV gheraoed Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged corruption in the Karnataka government.

During the protest, Srinivas BV said that why the Chief Minister of Karnataka keeping silent and whom is he trying to save?

“After this the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Minister are silent. Every voice exposing the failure within the BJP will be silenced – this confirms the death of Santosh Patil. BJP’s chronology is that first BJP will exploit you, if you complain then BJP will finish you. Why is Eshwarappa not arrested? Why is the Chief Minister of Karnataka keeping silent?,” said Srinivas.

The IYC president demanded that K.S. Eshwarappa should be sacked immediatelyand arrested and there should be an inquiry from Chief Minister under the chairmanship of sitting judge of Supreme Court.

Indian Youth Congress National Media In-charge Rahul Rao said that many Youth Congress workers led by National President Srinivas BV marched towards Amit Shah’s residence from Sunehri Bagh circle, after which Delhi Police barricaded them and stopped them all and detained many of them.