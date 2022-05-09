IYC demands compensation for kin of Covid deceased

Coming down heavily upon central government over WHO’s reports about Covid deaths, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar demanding compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The IYC president Srinivas BV said, “According to the WHO report, there have been 47 lakh deaths due to Covid in India, why did the central government hide these figures from the people of the country and who is responsible for these deaths?”

He said that the BJP government has covered the figures to hide its failures. “But the World Health Organization has exposed the lies of BJP. When will the BJP government reveal the actual figures?,” asked Stinivas.

The National President of IYC also said that during the second wave of Covid, dead bodies were flowing in river Ganga, there was devastation everywhere.

“But the BJP government denied the real figures. Congress had exposed the BJP’s fake statistics, now the World Health Organization has stamped the Congress’s claim. The WHO, whose authenticity and credibility is trusted by every country in the world, says that the Indian government has given the second most false data in the world in terms of Covid deaths,” added IYC president.

He stated there is a huge difference between the figures given by the Modi government and the figures of WHO. “The figures given by WHO have been calculated on a scientific basis and the figures given by the government, on what basis they have been calculated, can only the Modi government tell?,” said Srinivas.

Many youth Congress workers, were present in this protest.