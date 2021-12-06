IMA cautions about Omicron in India, says no need to panic

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has cautioned countrymen on the impending Omicron disaster in India but also stated that there is no need to panic.

“At this time when India is limbing back to normalcy, this is a great setback and concern. If we are not taking adequate measures of preventing transmissibility, we may enter into a massive third wave. However, on the positive side, India has crossed 1.26 billion vaccinations by which more than 50% of our adult population are being vaccinated at least with one dose,” said IMA president Jayesh Lele.

He said, “Vaccination all over the world has been proven, it will prevent severe forms of infection especially for the Omicron infection too. So, if we can altruistically focus on war footing on vaccination, India can definitely overcome the impact of Omicron causing serious disasters to this country.”

He also appealed to the government to officially announce the health care front line workers and immune-compromised individuals to be given an additional dose to augment the immunity.

Omicron has proved to be less virulent in producing severe infections but definitely 5 to 10 times more potent in transmissibility than Delta Virus. Hence It is necessary for the Government and all stakeholders to take appropriate measures to control the transmissibility of this infection, by enhancing immunization.

IMA also demand and appeal, in this precarious situation, everyone should avoid and put on hold any massive social gathering on any pretext of religious, political, or academic events and also ensure wearing mask and hand washing as the Covid appropriate behaviors.

However, it said, IMA does not support the imposition of a travel ban. “But we appeal to all the public to avoid, unnecessary travel especially pleasure tourism and social gatherings. All our public transport systems including Air and Train should strictly adhere to the code of covid protocol,” stated IMA.

It is also noted that with Omicron in most of the African Countries there is a sudden increase in children who are getting more infected and admitted to Intensive Care Units.

This possibility of enhancing infection in the Paediatric age group is also inevitable, hence IMA appeal to all the schools and colleges shall strictly adhere to the covid protocol and ensure all the adults in the school’s milieu to be vaccinated properly. IMA also demands Governments should expedite the proposal for vaccination of children about 12 – 18 years at the earliest.