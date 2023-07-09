# Delhi

IIT-Delhi student identified as Ayush dies by suicide in hostel room

ANI | New Delhi | July 9, 2023 3:00 pm

IIT-Delhi

A fourth-year B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ayush (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 12 midnight.

“He was a student in the fourth year of IIT. Ayush committed suicide by hanging himself in his Udayagiri hostel last night around 12 o’clock. 20-year-old Ayush was a resident of Bareilly of UP. However, the reason for the suicide is being ascertained through investigation,” the police official said.

More details awaited.

