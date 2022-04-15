Hindu Sena puts up saffron flags outside JNU, cops remove it

The members of Hindu Sena — a right wing organisation — on Friday morning put up saffron flags outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital forcing the police to initiate legal action and remove the said flags from there.

“Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Hindu Sena national vice-president, Surjit Yadav said the saffron has been insulted all along by the anti-saffron people at Jawaharlal Nehru University. “The Hindu Sena warns them. We respect you, respect each and every religion and every thought process. But the way the saffron is being insulted at JNU, the Hindu Sena will not tolerate it and can take stringent steps against it,” Yadav said.

Apart from the saffron flags, tied all across the main road outside JNU, some banners were also installed that read – ‘Bhagwa JNU’.

Expressing similar sentiments, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, confirmed to IANS about putting up the saffron flags and banners by his organisation’s vice president.”It is very wrong that saffron is being constantly insulted at JNU. Saffron is in India’s culture. None should oppose it,” Gupta said.

Notably, the university has again become a hotbed of politics after the April 10 violence in the campus. As many as 16 students were injured during a scuffle that allegedly started over consumption of non vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Nawami.